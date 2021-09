On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Alvaro Morata once again delivered on a European night, breaking the deadlock in the first half as he rose to meet Andrea Barzagli’s sublime cross from the right.

In the second half, Simone Zaza came off the bench to pounce on a counter attack and score his first personal goal for the Old Lady, and secure a 2-0 win over the Andalusians.