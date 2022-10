On this day in 2015, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Delio Rossi’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The visitors stunned the crowds in attendance by taking an early lead through Anthony Mounier’s volley.

Nonetheless, Alvaro Morata managed to pull his side back to the match, first by nodding home the equalizer.

In the second half, the Spaniard won a spot kick which was converted to goal by Paulo Dybala, before providing the assist for Sami Khedira with an exquisite cross.