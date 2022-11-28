Video – On this day, Morata scores and gets dismissed in Benevento

On this day in 2020, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus travelled south for a meeting against Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the first half when Federico Chiesa picked up Alvaro Morata with a diagonal cross. The Spaniard cut past his marker before unleashing a low drive that crept into the bottom corner.

Pirlo’s men couldn’t double their lead and eventually paid the price for conceding the equalizer following a poor clearance from Arthur.

In the end, Juventus couldn’t restore their lead, and Morata’s comments towards the match official earned him a red card after the final whistle.