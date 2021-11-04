Club News

Video – On this day, Morata’s brace sealed Juventus win over Ferencvaros

November 4, 2021 - 7:00 pm

On this day last year, Juventus travelled to Hungary for a Champions League Group Stage encounter against Ferencvaros.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock in the first half when Juan Cuadrado’s low cross found Alvaro Morata in front of the goal.

The Spaniard added the second after the break with a wonderful first-time shot. The, two howlers at the back allowed Paulo Dybala to score the third goal and cause the fourth with an own goal.

In the final minute, the Hungarians got a late consolation goal thanks to Boli, as it ended 4-1 in favor of the Italians.

