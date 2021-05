On this day is 2015, Juventus secured their place in a Champions League final for the first time in 12 years.

Max Allegri’s men won the first leg at home against Real Madrid in a 2-1 result, but Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to give the advantage for Los Blancos.

Nonetheless, Alvaro Morata shocked the Santiago Bernabeu stadium by equalizing the score against his former club, a result that was enough to send the Old Lady towards the final in Berlin.