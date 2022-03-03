Video – On this day, Paulo Dybala shocked Lazio with last-gap winner

On this day in 2018, Juventus travelled to the Italian capital for a tough Serie A contest against Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio.

The match turned out to be a cagey affair with few chances on both ends.

Nevertheless, Paulo Dybala emerged as the hero for the Bianconeri, scoring a fabulous injury time winner.

The Argentine stormed into the box, and despite a tough physical confrontation with Marco Parolo, he still managed to deliver a strike that landed at the top post, securing three vital points in a tight Scudetto race with Napoli.