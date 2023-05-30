Video – On this day, Pereyra scored fabulous goal in entertaining draw in Verona

On this day in 2015, Juventus ended their Serie A campaign with a fun 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona at the Bentegodi Stadium. Max Allegri’s men were already the crowned champions at that point.

Roberto Pereyra opened the scoring with a sensational long-range shot that landed in the far corner. However, Luca Toni grabbed the equalizer for the home side with a clinical finish.

Andrea Pirlo picked up Simone Padoin’s run, and the latter played the back-pass to Fernando Llorente who restored the Old Lady’s lead.

However, Simone Pepe received his marching orders for reckless challenge, and the Gialloblu nodded home another equalizer in the final minute.