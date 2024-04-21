On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Max Allegri’s Milan for a major Serie A showdown at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri managed to solidify their lead on top of the Serie A table with a crucial win over their old rivals thanks to a solitary strike from Arturo Vidal.

Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati sustained an injury and was replaced by Marco Amelia. Sadly for the understudy, he gave away a penalty for a late lunge on Kwadwo Asamoah, and the Chilean’s perfect execution denied him the opportunity to make amends.