Video – On this day, Pippo Inzaghi scored a hattrick as Juventus clinched 25th Scudetto

On this day in 1998, Juventus secured their 25th Scudetto title when they hosted Bologna at the Delle Alpi Stadium in the penultimate round of the season.

The Bianconeri pounced on Inter’s 1-2 defeat in Bari to clinch the title, but it required a heroic display from Filippo Inzaghi.

Super Pippo scored a personal hattrick to secure a 3-2 win over Roberto Baggio’s Bologna and put the Old Lady over the finish line and kickoff the wild celebrations.