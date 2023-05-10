Club News

Video – On this day, Pippo Inzaghi scored a hattrick as Juventus clinched 25th Scudetto

May 10, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On this day in 1998, Juventus secured their 25th Scudetto title when they hosted Bologna at the Delle Alpi Stadium in the penultimate round of the season.

The Bianconeri pounced on Inter’s 1-2 defeat in Bari to clinch the title, but it required a heroic display from Filippo Inzaghi.

Super Pippo scored a personal hattrick to secure a 3-2 win over Roberto Baggio’s Bologna and put the Old Lady over the finish line and kickoff the wild celebrations.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Sciglio

The expected timetable for Mattia De Sciglio’s return to the pitch

May 10, 2023
Giuntoli

How Giuntoli will usher in a new era at Juventus: The possible names

May 10, 2023
lippi

Marcello Lippi insists Juventus can play better than they are doing now

May 10, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.