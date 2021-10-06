Video – On this day, Pirlo and Giovinco scored in thrilling Juventus win over Milan

On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus and Max Allegri’s Milan locked horns at the Allianz Stadium.

Sulley Muntari scored for the Rossoneri in the first and the last minute of the match, but three Bianconeri goals in-between were enough for the hosts to earn the win.

Andrea Pirlo equalized the score against his former side with a freekick, and Sebastian Giovinco entered in the second half to put the Old Lady ahead with a dazzling run to the box.

Pirlo almost got a brace but his freekick hit the woodwork, only for Giorgio Chiellini to pounce on the rebound and score Juve’s third.