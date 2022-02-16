Video – On this day, Pirlo and Llorente led the way for Juventus against Chievo

On this day in 2014, Antonio Conte’s Juventus earned a routine win over Chievo Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

Kwadwo Asamoah played a give-and-go with Fernando Llorente before unleashing a left-foot low drive that broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri.

Also in the first half, Andrea Pirlo saw his freekick denied by the goalkeeper, but Claudio Marchisio arrived first to snatch home the rebound.

The Flying Donkeys pulled one back in the second half thanks to Martin Caceres’ own goal, but a corner kick from Pirlo found the towering Llorente who restored the two-goal lead with a fine header.