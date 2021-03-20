Video – On this day, Pirlo’s freekick breaks purple hearts

On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to play Fiorentina in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

The Tuscans were hoping to hang on their 1-1 draw from the first leg – which would have sealed their qualification on away goals.

The Old Lady dominated the play, but failed to break the deadlock after 70 minutes.

Nonetheless, Fernando Llorente was brought down on the edge of the area, and Andrea Pirlo stepped in to take the freekick.

The maestro sent a superb strike towards the top corner, leaving the Viola goalkeeper with absolutely no chance.

This lone goal was enough to send the Bianconeri towards the quarter finals.