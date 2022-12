On this day in 2014, Juventus and Torino clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium for the famous Derby della Mole.

Arturo Vidal broke the deadlock from the spot in favor of the home side, but Bruno Peres ended Toro’s long drought with a stunning run and strike. Following Stephan Lichtsteiner’s expulsion, the situation became more complicated for the hosts.

Nonetheless, a last-second strike from Andrea Pirlo snatched one the of the most thrilling Derby victories for the Old Lady.