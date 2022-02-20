Video- on this day, Pirlo’s stunner seals comeback win over Atalanta

On this day in 2015, Juventus welcomed Atalanta to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The visitors started the match on a high note. Daniele Baselli’s strike was denied by Gianluigi Buffon, but the legendary goalkeeper could do little against Giulio Migliaccio’s header.

Nevertheless, Fernando Llorente pounced on a goal-mouth scramble to bring the Bianconeri back on level terms.

Still in the first half, Andrea Pirlo launched a fabulous long-range scorcher that landed in the top corner, giving the Old Lady the lead.

Both sides came close to scoring during the second period, but the result remained 2-1.