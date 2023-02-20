Video – On this day, Pirlo’s stunning strike completed comeback against Atalanta

On this day in 2015, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Stefano Colantuono’s Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin

Despite a miraculous save from Gianluigi Buffon, La Dea still managed to snatch a surprising lead thanks to Guglio Migliaccio who saw his header cross the line by a few inches.

Nonetheless, Fernando Llorente pounced on a chaotic goalmouth scramble to equalize the scoring, and Andrea Pirlo scored a spectacular long-range effort to complete the comeback just before the halftime whistle.