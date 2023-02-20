Club News

Video – On this day, Pirlo’s stunning strike completed comeback against Atalanta

February 20, 2023 - 2:30 pm

On this day in 2015, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Stefano Colantuono’s Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin

Despite a miraculous save from Gianluigi Buffon, La Dea still managed to snatch a surprising lead thanks to Guglio Migliaccio who saw his header cross the line by a few inches.

Nonetheless, Fernando Llorente pounced on a chaotic goalmouth scramble to equalize the scoring, and Andrea Pirlo scored a spectacular long-range effort to complete the comeback just before the halftime whistle.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Massara

Tuttosport: Milan sporting director in pole position for Juventus role

February 20, 2023
Kean

Kean, Bonucci and the most interesting stats registered in Spezia-Juve

February 20, 2023
Di Maria

Di Maria’s celebration and Bonucci’s gesture: The interesting scenes from Spezia-Juve

February 20, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.