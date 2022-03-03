Video – On this day, Pjanic and Can score in chaotic Juventus win at Napoli

On this day in 2019, Napoli hosted Juventus at the San Paolo stadium hoping to keep their fading Scudetto hopes alive.

Nevertheless, Alex Meret received his marching orders after tripping Cristiano Ronaldo. Miralem Pjanic scored the freekick that followed.

Later in the first half, Emre Can added the second for the Bianconeri who appeared to put the match to bed.

However, a second yellow card for Pjanic followed by a José Callejon goal lit the encounter again.

The Partenopei had the chance to equalize from a dubious penalty kick, but Lorenzo Insigne hit the post, allowing the Bianconeri to celebrate a hard-fought win.