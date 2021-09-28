Video – On this day, Pjanic and Ronaldo broke Spal resistance

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus welcomed Spal to the Allianz Stadium. The match turned out to be a one way traffic, but the visitor’s goalkeeper, Etrit Berisha, kept them in the match for as long as possible with several miraculous saves.

Nonetheless, Miralem Pjanic broke the deadlock late in the first half with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box after being set up by his midfield partner, Sami Khedira.

In the second half, Paulo Dybala ran the left wing before sending a sublime cross that found the towering header of Cristiano Ronaldo who consolidated the win with a second goal.