On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance for Juventus in the Champions League. Sadly for the Portuguese, his appearance against Valencia at the Mestalla ended on a negative note after receiving his marching orders at the 20th minute.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, they still managed to return home with all three points thanks to two spot kicks. Miralem Pjanic converted both penalties while the rest of his teammates displayed a great determination.