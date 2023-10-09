On this day in 1983, Juventus hosted Milan at the Stadio Comunale in Turin for a major Serie A showdown.

The hosts found the breakthrough after five minutes when Antonio Cabrini’s delicate cross was directed home by Michel Platini’s header.

In the 18th minute, Cabrini wreaked havoc on the left side once again, this time providing the assist for Paolo Rossi who doubled the Old Lady’s lead.

In the final minutes, the Rossoneri pulled one back when Franco Baresi converted a spot kick, but Juventus emerged victorious in a 2-1 result.