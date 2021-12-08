Video – On this day, Platini led Juventus towards their first Intercontinental Cup

On this day in 1985, Juventus took on Argentinos Juniors in what was described as the best version of the Intercontinental Cup.

The old competition used to take place between the winners of the European Cup and the winners of the Copa Libertadores.

Although the South Americans took the lead twice, Michel Platini led the Bianconeri back to the match on both occasions, first with a spot kick, and then with an inch-perfect assist for Michael Laudrup.

The Tokyo encounter then went to penalty shootouts. With the Argentines missing twice, Platini ended up scoring the decisive shot that brought the trophy to Turin.