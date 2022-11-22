Club News

Video – On this day, Pogba and Tevez brought down Lazio

November 22, 2022 - 8:00 am

On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to the Italian capital to take on Stefano Pioli’s Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium.

Carlos Tevez picked up Paul Pogba with a clever pass, and the latter broke the deadlock with a clinical finish. The Frenchman then had a shot crashing against the bar, but the Argentine doubled the Bianconeri’s lead with a second goal.

Nonetheless, Pogba still managed to earn his personal brace, scoring Juve’s third following some neat footwork from Roberto Pereyra.

