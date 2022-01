On this day in 2015, Juventus travelled south for a meeting against their rivals Napoli.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock thanks to an extraordinary volley from Paul Pogba.

In the second half, Miguel Britos brought the home side back on level terms with a header.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri had the final word. Martin Caceres restored the lead after pouncing on a freekick converted by Andrea Pirlo, and Arturo Vidal killed the match with a thunderous effort before the final whistle.