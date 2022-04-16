Video – On this day, Pogba led Juventus in Palermo routing

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted Davide Ballardini’s Palermo at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock with a chest and volley from Sami Khedira following Paul Pogba’s wonderful cross.

The Frenchman then scored himself in the second half pouncing on a defensive mistake. Juan Cuadrado added the third with a fabulous solo effort, and Simone Padoin ended the routing with a fourth strike.

Unfortunately for Claudio Marchisio, he sustained an ACL injury during the encounter. Arguably, he was never the same player afterwards.