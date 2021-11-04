Club News

Video – On this day, Pogba scored a vital winner for Juventus against Olympiacos

November 4, 2021 - 11:00 pm

We all remember how Juventus reached the 2015 Champions League final, but their whole campaign could have ended early at the hands of Olympiacos.

The Greek had already beaten the Bianconeri at home and were leading 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on the 4th of November of 2014.

Nevertheless, Roberto’s own goal equalized the score, and few minutes later, Paul Pogba scored a memorable winner to earn his side a vital 3-2 win that allowed them to eventually reach the knockout stages.

