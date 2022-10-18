Club News

Video – On this day, Pogba’s fabulous strike sealed a point for Juventus in Sassuolo

October 18, 2022 - 9:00 am

On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to Reggio Emilia for an exciting encounter against Sassuolo.

The home side stunned the Bianconeri as they took the lead through Simone Zaza’s unstoppable close-range shot.

Afterwards, Paul Pogba brought his side back to the match with a lovely strike from the edge of the box which found its way to goal.

The Frenchman almost grabbed a winner on two occasions, but Andrea Consigli preserved a valuable point for the Neroverdi with a string of fantastic saves.

