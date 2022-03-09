Club News

Video – On this day, Pogba’s superb strike broke Sassuolo resistance

March 9, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus welcomed Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium in Turin. From start to finish, the encounter proved to be a one-way traffic, with Max Allegri’s men trying to break the resilient Neroverdi.

Carlos Tevez made several attempts and Arturo Vidal came close in the first half.

The Bianconeri’s pressure continuing after the break, with almost everyone trying their luck, but Andrea Consigli stood firm between the posts.

But in the final minutes, a fabulous strike from Paul Pogba ended the resistance, allowing Juventus to collect three well-deserved points.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn March 9, 2022 at 9:59 pm

    Pogback > sicknote that gets ‘injured’unless it’s a match to make look like a good buy. Just like ronaldo did to get a move

