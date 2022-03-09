Video – On this day, Pogba’s superb strike broke Sassuolo resistance

On this day in 2015, Juventus welcomed Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium in Turin. From start to finish, the encounter proved to be a one-way traffic, with Max Allegri’s men trying to break the resilient Neroverdi.

Carlos Tevez made several attempts and Arturo Vidal came close in the first half.

The Bianconeri’s pressure continuing after the break, with almost everyone trying their luck, but Andrea Consigli stood firm between the posts.

But in the final minutes, a fabulous strike from Paul Pogba ended the resistance, allowing Juventus to collect three well-deserved points.