Video – On this day, Quagliarella’s fabulous brace brought down Chievo

September 22, 2021 - 9:15 pm

On this day in 2012, Juventus welcomed Chievo Verona to the Allianz Stadium. The defending champions launched an array of attacks on Stefano Sorrentino’s goal, but the first half somehow ended goalless.

After the break, Emanuele Giacherrini’s corner kick found an unmarked Fabio Quagliarella, and the Italian scored with a typical acrobatic effort, adding another one to his personal highlight reel.

The striker would then complete his brace after getting past his marker with a brilliant first touch before beating the goalkeeper one-on-one.

