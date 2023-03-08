dybala
Video – On this day, Ramsey and Dybala secured vital Juventus victory over Inter

March 8, 2023 - 12:01 pm

On this day in 2020, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Antonio Conte’s Inter at the empty Allianz Stadium, in what turned out to be the final Serie A fixture before the lengthy pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand from the start, but failed to capitalize on their first-half chances. But it all changed after the interval when Aaron Ramsey pounced on a scramble inside the box to give his side the lead.

The Welshman then provided the assist for Paulo Dybala who stormed into the box while dribbling past opposition defenders before securing what was a vital win for the Old Lady en route towards a ninth Scudetto in a row.

