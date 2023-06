On this day in 1995, Juventus traveled to Parma for the second leg of the Coppa Italia final.

The Bianconeri had won the first leg at home with an unanswered goal, but still insisted on adding an exclamation mark to their 9th triumph. Therefore, Marcello Lippi’s men secured a 2-0 victory at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Sergio Porrini pounced on the rebound to break the deadlock and Fabrizio Ravanelli added the second with a sublime finish after warding off his marker.