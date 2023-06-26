Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo and Juventus punished 10-man Lecce

June 26, 2023 - 2:30 pm

On this day in 2020, Juventus hosted Lecce at the empty Allianz Stadium. The Southerners had to play with a man down from the first half but still managed to maintain composure until the halftime break.

But in the second period, Cristiano Ronaldo took over the action. He set up Paulo Dybala for the opener before winning and converting a spot kick.

The Portuguese then picked up Gonzalo Higuain with a backheel for the third goal, while Matthijs de Ligt made it 4-0 by nodding the ball home from close range.

