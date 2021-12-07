Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo and McKennie scored in memorable win at the Camp Nou

December 7, 2021 - 8:30 pm

On this day a year ago, Juventus travelled to meet Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium on the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Both teams were already qualified to the next stage, but the Old Lady needed to win by three goals to claim first spot.

Although it was an unlikely task to achieve, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spot kick in each half and Weston McKennie grabbed one in-between them.

Juan Cuadrado sent a delightful cross to the box and the American bounced on it with a vicious volley.

Gianluigi Buffon also had the better of Leo Messi, as Andrea Pirlo’s men earned a memorable 3-0 win in Catalunya.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus consider January swoop for two former Serie A strikers

December 7, 2021
Pellegrini

Will Pellegrini become a regular feature for Allegri’s Juventus?

December 7, 2021
dybala

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s 2-0 win over Genoa

December 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.