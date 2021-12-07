Video – On this day, Ronaldo and McKennie scored in memorable win at the Camp Nou

On this day a year ago, Juventus travelled to meet Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium on the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Both teams were already qualified to the next stage, but the Old Lady needed to win by three goals to claim first spot.

Although it was an unlikely task to achieve, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spot kick in each half and Weston McKennie grabbed one in-between them.

Juan Cuadrado sent a delightful cross to the box and the American bounced on it with a vicious volley.

Gianluigi Buffon also had the better of Leo Messi, as Andrea Pirlo’s men earned a memorable 3-0 win in Catalunya.