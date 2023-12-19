On this day in 2020, Juventus traveled to Reggio Emilia to take on Parma behind closed doors at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Andrea Pirlo’s men enjoyed a fine outing, and it all began with Dejan Kulusevski scoring the opener against his former club.

Afterwards, Cristiano Ronaldo took over, first by nodding home a towering header from an exquisite Alvaro Morata cross, and then drilling a low drive past Luigi Sepe.

Morata then finished off the routing by getting on the end of Federico Bernardeschi’s cross.