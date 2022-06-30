Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo, Dybala and Costa scored screamers in Genoa

June 30, 2022 - 7:30 pm

On this day in 2020, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus travelled to Liguria for a meeting against Genoa.

Mattia Perin managed to maintain a clean sheet in the first half for the Grifone against his parent club, but he could do little against three absolutely fabulous goals from the Bianconeri.

Paulo Dybala dribbled his way between a sea of defenders before breaking the deadlock. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead with a vicious strike from the edge of the box, and Douglas Costa made it three with a stunning curler.

Andrea Pinamonti then grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts.

