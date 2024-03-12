On this day in 2019, Juventus stunned Atletico Madrid thanks to a classic performance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Colchoneros had won the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 by two unanswered goals, sparking some over-confident remarks from their manager Diego Simeone.

Nevertheless, the Argentine tactician had to eat his words as Ronaldo tormented the Spaniards with a superb display that turned the result upside-down.

CR7 scored a hattrick to book the Old Lady’s place in the quarterfinals in what was certainly his most memorable outing during his three-year stint in Turin.