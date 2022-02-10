Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo led Juventus to victory away to Sassuolo

February 10, 2022 - 5:45 pm

On Thursday, Juventus are set to host Sassuolo in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia.

On this day in 2019, the two sides had met at the Mapei Stadium in the 23rd round of Serie A.

The hosts almost took the lead but Wojciech Szczesny brilliantly cleared the ball with a timely interception.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his shot saved by Andrea Consigli, but Sami Khedira pounced on the rebound to open the scoring for the visitors.

In the second half, the Portuguese scored himself from a corner kick delivered by Miralem Pjanic.

CR7 was also the catalyst behind the third goal, providing the assist for Emre Can who slot it home.

