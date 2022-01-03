Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo put on a show for Juventus against Udinese

January 3, 2022 - 1:30 am

On this day in 2021, Juventus hosted Udinese for their first fixture of the year.

Rodrigo De Paul thought he opened the scoring for the visitors, but Cristiano Ronaldo put Andrea Pirlo’s men in the lead with a fabulous shot.

The Portuguese then put Federico Chiesa through with a stunning assist to double the lead.

CR7 returned to add the third himself but Udinese pounced on a scramble inside the box to pull one back.

Nevertheless, Paulo Dybala put the last mark on the match with a clinical finish to make it 4-1.

