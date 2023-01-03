Video – On this day, Ronaldo ran the show for Juventus against Udinese

On this day in 2021, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Luca Gotti’s Udinese at the Allianz Stadium behind closed doors.

Rodrigo De Paul thought he had given the visitors a shocking lead, but VAR caught a handball in the buildup. Afterwards, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for real with an exquisite strike.

In the second half, CR7 picked up Federico Chiesa with a fabulous through ball to double the Old Lady’s lead, before scoring the third himself.

The Zebrette pulled one back thanks to Marven Zeegelaar, but Paulo Dybala restored the three-goal lead before the final whistle.