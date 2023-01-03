Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo ran the show for Juventus against Udinese

January 3, 2023 - 1:30 pm

On this day in 2021, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Luca Gotti’s Udinese at the Allianz Stadium behind closed doors.

Rodrigo De Paul thought he had given the visitors a shocking lead, but VAR caught a handball in the buildup. Afterwards, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for real with an exquisite strike.

In the second half, CR7 picked up Federico Chiesa with a fabulous through ball to double the Old Lady’s lead, before scoring the third himself.

The Zebrette pulled one back thanks to Marven Zeegelaar, but Paulo Dybala restored the three-goal lead before the final whistle.

