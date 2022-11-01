Video – On this day, Ronaldo returned from Covid to rescue Juventus

On this day in 2020, Juventus travelled to Spezia for their first ever Serie A meeting against the home side.

Alvaro Morata put the Old Lady upfront early on, but Tommaso Pobega’s deflected effort skipped past Gianluigi Buffon.

In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo made his return following an extended absence due to Covid-19, and immediately restored the visitors’ advantage after beating Ivan Provedel.

Adrien Rabiot then added Juve’s third and CR7 completed his personal brace from the spot.