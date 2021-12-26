Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo salvaged a point for 10-man Juventus in Bergamo

December 26, 2021 - 6:00 pm

On this day in 2018, Juventus travelled to take on Atalanta in Bergamo back when Serie A opted to abolish the Christmas break.

The Bianconeri took an early lead thanks to an own goal from Berat Djimsiti, but Duvan Zapata turned on Leonardo Bonucci to bring La Dea back on level terms with an exquisite finish.

The second half started with more sour news for the Old Lady as Rodrigo Bentancur received his marching orders for a second yellow card, and Zapata pounced on the situation to put the hosts in the lead.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo entered the pitch to salvage a point for the Bianconeri, pouncing on a goal-mouth scramble to head the ball home.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Defender’s agent shrugs off exit talks: “Juventus are counting on him”

December 26, 2021

Opinion: The Top 5 Players who bolstered Juventus in January since 2010

December 26, 2021
mckennie

Paratici could offer 70 millions to reunite with two Juventus players

December 26, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.