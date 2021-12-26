Video – On this day, Ronaldo salvaged a point for 10-man Juventus in Bergamo

On this day in 2018, Juventus travelled to take on Atalanta in Bergamo back when Serie A opted to abolish the Christmas break.

The Bianconeri took an early lead thanks to an own goal from Berat Djimsiti, but Duvan Zapata turned on Leonardo Bonucci to bring La Dea back on level terms with an exquisite finish.

The second half started with more sour news for the Old Lady as Rodrigo Bentancur received his marching orders for a second yellow card, and Zapata pounced on the situation to put the hosts in the lead.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo entered the pitch to salvage a point for the Bianconeri, pouncing on a goal-mouth scramble to head the ball home.