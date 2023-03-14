Video – On this day, Ronaldo scored a hattrick as Juventus prevailed in Sardinia

On this day in 2021, Juventus traveled to Sardinia for a meeting against Cagliari. Cristiano Ronaldo cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show by completing a hattrick by the 32nd minute.

The Portuguese opened his match account by nodding home Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick. He then converted from the spot, before finally smashing the ball past the goalkeeper with an unstoppable left-foot shot.

Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for the hosts in the second period, ending the match in 3-1 victory for the Old Lady.