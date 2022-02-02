Video – On this day, Ronaldo scored twice from the spot to bring down Fiorentina

On this day in 2020, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

The visitors almost broke the deadlock with a marvelous touch from Federico Chiesa, but Wojciech Szczesny saved the day.

Later in the first half, Leonardo Bonucci’s shot was blocked by German Pezzella’s hand, and Cristiano Ronaldo did the damage from the spot.

In the second half, Rodrigo Bentancur was tripped inside the box, and the Portuguese once again converted the penalty kick.

Finally, Paulo Dybala’s corner kick found Matthijs de Ligt who consolidated the win with a third goal.