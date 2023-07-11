Video – On this day, Ronaldo scored two penalties to rescue a point against Atalanta

On this day in 2020, Juventus hosted Atalanta at the empty Allianz Stadium in Turin for a Serie A fixture.

The hosts found themselves trailing early in the match when Papu Gomez picked up Duvan Zapata. The Colombian bullied his way past Rodrigo Bentancur before beating Wojciech Szczesny.

In the second half, Paul Dybala won a spot kick that was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo. Afterwards, Ruslan Malinovskyi restored La Dea’s lead with a brilliant strike, but a second handball allowed CR7 to pull off yet another equalizer from the spot.