Video – On this day, Ronaldo stunned Sampdoria with a flying header

December 18, 2021 - 10:30 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus travelled to Liguria to take on Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria.

Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock with a delightful volley. Alex Sandro provided him with a fabulous assist.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian left-back was then the culprit who allowed the hosts to snatch an equalizer through Gianluca Caprari.

But the former Porto man would then make up for his mistake by providing Cristiano Ronaldo with an assist for one of his most iconic goals in the black and white jersey.

The Portuguese rose above everyone else in a manner that almost defies the laws of physics before nodding the ball home with an impeccable finish.

