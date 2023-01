On this day in 2019, Juventus and Milan clashed heads in Riyadh with the Italian Super Cup on the line.

Ultimately, Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines by nodding home the solitary goal of the encounter which gifted him his first trophy during his spell with the Bianconeri.

Miralem Pjanic noticed the Portuguese’s run and sent a sublime cross. It only required one slight touch from CR7 to distract Gianluigi Donnarumma and seal the trophy in favor of the Old Lady.