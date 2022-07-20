Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s brace put Juventus on the cusp of 38th Scudetto

On this day in 2020, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio at the empty Allianz Stadium.

Although both sides had their chances, the first half ended goalless. But the second period was another story.

Following a VAR review, the referee awarded the Bianconeri a spot kick due to a handball, allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to score his 50th Serie A goal.

The Portuguese then added the second from a tap in after combining with Paulo Dybala to snatch the ball from the visiting defenders and launch a devastating counter attack.

The capital side pulled one back as Ciro Immobile converted from the spot, but Juventus won the day and put themselves on the cusp of their 38th Scudetto title.