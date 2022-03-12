Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s hatrick inspired shocking Juventus comeback against Atletico

On this day in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his finest evening as a Juventus player. The Portuguese legend led the Bianconeri towards a stunning come-from-back victory at the expense of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The Spanish side had won the first leg at home with two unanswered goals, but CR7 upstaged a memorable by scoring at the 27th and 49th minutes, before sealing the win with spot kick at the 86th minute much to the dismay of Diego Simeone who was extremely confident in his side’s progression before the match.