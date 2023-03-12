Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s hattrick completed sensational Juventus comeback

On this day in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a personal hattrick for Juventus to seal an incredible come-from-behind win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The Bianconeri had lost the first leg in the Spanish capital by two unanswered goals, but the Portuguese’s three goals in Turin turned the tide in the Old Lady’s favor, much to the dismay of Diego Simeone.

While CR7 fell short in his quest to lead the Bianconeri towards a coveted European trophy, that evening remains the best memory of his three-year spell in Turin.