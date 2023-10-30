On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Rossoblu goalkeeper Ionut Radu denied Paulo Dybala with a couple of superb saves but was beaten in the air by Leonardo Bonucci who scored the opener.

However, the visitors forged an equalizer through Christian Kouame following a blunder at the back from Alex Sandro.

In the second half, the Bianconeri launched an onslaught searching for a winner. Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside position.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese star won and converted a spot kick at the death to secure all three points.