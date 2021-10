On this day in 2018, Juventus traveled to Tuscany for an away Serie A fixture at Empoli.

Francesco Caputo pounced on a loose ball inside the box to gift the hosts a shocking lead with a brilliant curler towards the far post.

In the second half, Paulo Dybala earned a penalty kick that was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the Portuguese legend was far from done, as he sealed the win for the Old Lady with an absolute scorcher from long range that landed in the top far corner.