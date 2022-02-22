Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s two headers brushed aside Crotone

On this day last year, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Crotone at the empty Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri dominated the match from start to finish against the hapless southerners who laid at the bottom of the Serie A table.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice with his signature towering headers. He received the first assist from Alex Sandro, and the second from Aaron Ramsey.

The Portuguese missed the opportunity to complete a personal hattrick, but Weston McKennie added a third goal in the second half, smashing home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.